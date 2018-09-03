No decision taken on early polls in Telangana Assembly

national

After an hour-long meeting at the Pragati Bhavan, official residence of the CM, Finance Minister Etela Rajender along with a few other ministers briefed the media

K Chandrasekhar Rao. Pic/AFP

The Telangana cabinet met on Sunday amid speculation that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was planning to dissolve the state Assembly and go for early polls but it ended without taking a decision on the issue.

After an hour-long meeting at the Pragati Bhavan, official residence of the CM, Finance Minister Etela Rajender along with a few other ministers briefed the media. The cabinet took some decisions on sops for different sections of people. A major decision was taken for construction of a community building for backward classes on 75 acres of land in Hyderabad at Rs 70 crore. Asked whether the issue of Assembly dissolution was also discussed, Deputy CM Kadiam Srihari said they briefed the media on the decisions taken as per the agenda of the meeting. "There will be another cabinet meeting soon to take more decisions."

Earlier, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi leaders had said that the cabinet would take some key decisions and the party chief would announce the same later in the day at a public meeting being held on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

