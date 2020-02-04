Search

No decision yet to prepare national level NRIC, says MoS Nityanand Rai

Published: Feb 04, 2020, 13:27 IST | ANI | Mumbai

Rai said that the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens at the national level

MoS Home Nityanand Rai. Picture/Twitter Nityanand Rai
Minister of State for Home Affairs, Nityanand Rai on Tuesday said that till now, the central government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level.

"Till now, the government has not taken any decision to prepare National Register of Indian Citizens (NRIC) at the national level," Rai said in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

The first phase of the Budget Session of Parliament will conclude on February 11, while the second part of the session will begin from March 2 and end on April 3.

