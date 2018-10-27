No Dhoni for WI, Aus T20Is; Rohit, Vijay recalled for Tests Down Under

cricket

Mahendra Singh Dhoni

Mahendra Singh Dhoni was yesterday dropped from India's 16-member teams for both the T20 International series against the West Indies and Australia later this year. Captain Virat Kohli was rested from the three-match T20I series against the West Indies beginning November 4.

Rohit Sharma will lead the team in Kohli's absence. Kohli, however, returns for the four-match Test series against Australia later this year with the BCCI's selection committee naming an 18-member team for the important assignment. He will also lead the side in the three T20 matches against Australia.

Murali Vijay, Rohit and Parthiv Patel earned a recall to the Test team. However, Mayank Agarwal, who was the reserve opener during the two Tests against the West Indies, was dropped without getting any chance. Agarwal was included in the India 'A' team for first four-day game against New Zealand 'A'.

When asked about Dhoni's T20I future, chief selector MSK Prasad said: "As of now he is not going to play these six T20I matches." Kedar Jadhav was included in the fourth and fifth ODIs v West Indies.

