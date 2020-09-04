No direction issued on wearing mask while driving alone: Health Ministry

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday clarified that no direction has been given by it on wearing a mask while driving or cycling alone. The clarification came after there were several reports of police penalising people for violating the mask rule even when driving alone in a car. It had invited a lot of criticism from the commuters.



Addressing a press conference, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "There is no directive issued by the ministry on wearing a mask when a person is in a car alone."



The Health Secretary added, "If you are exercising in a group, you need a mask but there is no directive to wear one if you are cycling alone."

