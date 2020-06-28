'No doubt Yuzi': Yuzvendra Chahal picks winner between him and skipper Virat Kohli

India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Saturday tried to get the better of skipper Virat Kohli on popular social media platform Twitter.

Sports broadcaster Star Sports asked a quirky question to their followers on social media that who would come out on top if Kohli had the ball in hand and Chahal was batting. Their post read: "Yuzi Chahal with the bat vs Virat Kohli with the ball -- who would you think would win this battle?"

The leg-spinner was quick to respond and wrote: "No doubt Yuzi Chahal only @StarSportIndia."

Before trying to troll Kohli, Chahal had also tried to poke fun at white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Twitter. He had shared a morphed image of the opener that made him look like a woman.

His Tweet read: "So cute you are looking Rohitaaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya @ImRo45."

Off the field, Chahal has made a name for himself on social media with his antics and not just his Indian teammates but cricketers around the world have taken note of it.

Rohit, in the past, has made fun of Chahal for making his family dance on Tik Tock. Skipper Kohli referred to him as a clown during an instagram sessions with AB de Villiers.

As for West Indies cricketer and Chahal's former Royal Challengers Babgalore teammate Chris Gayle, he went to the extent of saying that he will to block the spinner on social media.

