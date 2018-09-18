No dream too big

famous-personalities

Set to release his second book, 10-year-old Ayaan Kapadia is Mumbai's youngest published author

Ayaan Kapadia. Pic/Suresh KK

Ayaan Kapadia is like any other 10-year-old. He religiously wakes up a couple of hours in advance to go to school in the morning, devotes his time for academic work once he's back, and leaves some time for gaming and cricket. But in the middle of his daily routine, there's one thing he doesn't fail to materialise unlike his peers — dreaming. When we meet Kapadia, he's on his way to publishing his second book, Maverick's Adventures with the Pirates. The book is a sequel to Maverick's Marvelous Adventure that was released earlier this year, and earned him the titles of Youngest Author in India and A Book Written by a Child in the Shortest Period by the Indian Achiever Book of Records. That's why when we ask him if there will be a third book in the series, his answer doesn't surprise us. "Oh yes, I was dreaming about it last night," he says.

The standard V student narrates his journey with a resounding similarity to the plot of his 60-page book — a young boy wants to become a great magician like his father, he then steals his wand, and an adventure soon follows. The son of Keyuri and Mufazzal Kapadia has had his own share of adventure that served as an inspiration. "When I was five, my family was about to return to India from a US trip. At the airport, my father realised that he didn't have his passport. A few years later, my mother recapped that incident, and I haven't stopped thinking about that day," he shares.

As Kapadia describes his characters, by choosing the right adjectives and not mumbling, he reveals his elaborate writing process. "I started writing two years ago because I would go for creative writing classes, but I continued writing even after. Whenever I don't understand a word, I write it down on a sheet. That becomes by word bank. Then I do my research," he explains while introducing us to his sleek digital pocket dictionary. Kapadia looks up to JK Rowling, Geronimo Stilton, and MS Dhoni and can't see himself sticking to one career or genre of writing. He adds, "I want to be many things and work with different genres, such as horror." But shouldn't that scare a 10-year-old? "No, it's just my imagination. I'm even thinking of devising my own spells for the next book," he replies.

Although his first book had its circulation limited to friends and family, The Write Place will publish the second one with proceeds from sales going to a charitable organisation. And this Friday, Kapadia will be part of his first launch event. "I'm nervous and excited as it's my second book, so there will be people and they will be eager to read it. It's scary when you think of your work not doing well, but it's also fun because I'm young and I can always learn more."

On: September 21, 6.30 pm

At: Crossword, Kemps Corner.

Call: 66272100

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates