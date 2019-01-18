No entertainment on PIA flights to Jeddah, Madina

international

The decision was taken "in light of the peoples' sentiments," said PIA spokesman Mashhood Tajawar

The Pakistan International Airlines has banned in-flight entertainment for pilgrims travelling to Jeddah and Madina and will only play Quranic verses and naats for them, an official of the national carrier said Thursday.

The decision was taken "in light of the peoples' sentiments," said PIA spokesman Mashhood Tajawar. "The decision to play Quranic verses and naats (recitation of poetry praising the Prophet) during taxing and landing for flights to Jeddah and Madina has been taken in light of the peoples sentiments," Tajawar said.

He added that the impression that the PIA has banned music on all routes is incorrect. "This is only for Jeddah and Madina as people go there for a holy journey. Therefore, playing music/songs on these routes is not appropriate," Tajwar said.

