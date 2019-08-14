No exchange of sweets between BSF, Pakistan Rangers at Attari-Wagah Border

national

The Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers personnel did not exchange sweets and greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day along the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab

Attari (Punjab): Breaking the traditional border ritual on Thursday, the Border Security Force (BSF) and Pakistan Rangers personnel did not exchange sweets and greetings on the occasion of Pakistan Independence Day along the Attari-Wagah Border in Punjab.

The guarding forces of both countries did not exchange sweets on the occasion of Eid also this year. Sources said that on the occasion of Eid-ul-Adha, the BSF personnel were willing to exchange sweets with their Pakistani counterparts but they did not revert in this regard.

Pakistani Rangers on Sunday informed BSF personnel that there would be no exchange of sweets on the occasion of Bakrid this year.

It has been a tradition involving personnel of the border guarding forces who usually exchange sweets on religious and national festivals of the two countries, barring a few occasions when the diplomatic relations were at low.

Border Security Force keeps vigil along the India-Pakistan International Border (IB), ahead of Independence Day

However, on Sunday the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel and Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) exchanged sweets and greetings on the eve of Eid-Ul-Azha along the border in Meghalaya. The BSF team was led by Commandant of the 30th Battalion, SR Khan while the leader of BGB group was Tamabil Company Commander H Khan.

