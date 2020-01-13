No eye-catching costumes, dance, or lip-syncing songs: Alia Bhatt's difficult path for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Sanjay Leela Bhansali has begun shooting for Gangubai Kathiawadi, which marks his first collaboration with Alia Bhatt. The film, based on Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, will be high on drama and intensity and will narrate the tale of the eponymous character's journey from the streets of Mumbai to becoming the city's most dreaded woman.

The storyline has made Alia's job tougher. The actress, after being made to learn cuss words, will not be getting into eye-catching costumes or a second chance for dubbing. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, a source said, "Her clothes would be coarse and practical, and her look would be minimalistic. There will be no concession to glamour this time. She won't have a second chance while dubbing. Her dialogue delivery while shooting would be final."

The screenplay has also removed chances of Alia lip-syncing songs or dancing her heart out. The source said, "Alia plays a gangster and will stay in character. Sanjay Bhansali has composed some earthy folk songs for Alia. But she won't lip-sync them. The songs will be played in the background. In that sense, this is Bhansali's first realistic drama since Black."

The actress also has to learn cuss words for the film to stay true to her character of the most fierce and ferocious gangster of Mumbai's red-light area, Kamathipura. Earlier, we had reported that the Highway star was required to learn Kathiawadi, a language she has no idea about. Director Sanjay Leela Bhansali had even reached out to some of Mumbai's famous Gujarati theatre personalities.

Looks like we are going to see a complete transformation of Alia. Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release on September 11, 2020.

