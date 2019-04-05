No Fathers in Kashmir celeb review: Alia Bhatt and others laud the film

bollywood

Alia Bhatt, Mira Nair and several others laud Soni-Razdan-starrer No Fathers in Kashmir for its impeccable story and the hard-hitting subject

Alia Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Mahesh Bhatt and Soni Razdan at the special screening of No Fathers in Kashmir.

The film No Fathers in Kashmir defied fate and fought for its justified film certification. After a long wait, the film releases across India today in cinemas all across. Directed and helmed by Ashvin Kumar who's an Oscar-nominated and two time National Award winner, the film tells the tale of despair and love and the emotions of the people of Kashmir through the eyes of two young souls, Noor and Majid. The film stars Shivam Raina, Ashvin Kumar, Soni Razdan, Zara Webb, Maya Sarao, Anshuman Jha and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.

While the film has received unanimously great reviews from the critics, the members of the film industry to have given the film a thumbs up and showered it with great praises. Right from Alia Bhatt to Kalki Koechlin have championed the film after having seen it this past week. Here's what they said:

Alia Bhatt: "A beautiful love story, both brave and moving. #NoFathersInKashmir is a story so relevant for our times. A must watch. Mama how amazing are you @Soni_Razdan, you make me soooo proud @ashvinkumar lots of love to you and the entire team!! [sic]"

Kalki Koechlin: "The film is a powerful reminder of Kashmir's heartbreaking half state. There is a frightening honesty to scenes, a strong cast, and a special mention goes to Maya Sarao for tugging at our heart strings with her performance. [sic]"

Mira Nair: "I think its a very brave film and its a timely film, a film that we should see and keep seeing. It.s also a moving film and its beautifully performed and skilfully made. I think it's also poignant to see war through the eyes of the children." [sic]

Rasika Dugal: "The haunting silences and the innocence of ' no fathers in Kashmir' made me revisit the grief of the Kashmir situation. Beautifully made film with some delicate performances."

