No Filter Neha 4: Dulquer Salmaan speaks about nepotism and what he thinks of it

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Ever since Kangana Ranaut has uttered the N-word on Koffee With Karan, albeit just for fun, the entire nation seems to have learned the meaning of the word Nepotism. Every time an actor from a film family is about to make his/her debut, this question about privilege is always thrown at them.

And the recent actor to give his take on the never-ending debate was the South sensation, Dulquer Salmaan. Talking to Dhupia about the same, the actor said, "It was much easier for me. I don't think we have a major auditioning culture in Malayalam. It hasn't been there traditionally. There would obviously people be like - 'hey is your son looking to act?' We were looking to cast newcomers in a film, so I would get these random inquiries, nothing that I could connect to. And then I found this one film where I just had the script and they were like everybody is a newcomer on this movie I was like great I won't be the only newcomer you know we can all learn together, make mistakes together, I was like we all can do workshops and all of that.”

He added, "So that's how I stumbled upon my first film, but I'll be lying if I say 'oh I really struggled, or I had to audition and all that jazz'. I didn't. I had no idea how to go about it. My dad was like don't come to me, I'm not going to make any phone calls, I refused to ask people. He still, to this day, hasn't which I love him for. Randomly this inquiry came, I heard a few ideas, and I liked this one."

The actor was last seen with Sonam Kapoor in The Zoya Factor and revived unanimous praise for his performance.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates