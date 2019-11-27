No Filter Neha 4: Raftaar finally breaks silence on the fallout with Emiway

Controversial stuff happening in Tinsel Town is very common. And the celebrity to join the bandwagon is rapper Raftaar, who was recently in news for his fallout with International rap artist, Emiway. Now, on the fourth season of No Filter Neha, the host, Neha Dhupia, finally asked Raftaar about this issue and this is what he had to say:

"So basically, this was this kid who used to send me songs on my DM's. So he dropped this song which was a really nice song so I write to him back saying bro, this is a good song. He had already texted me a lot of times, this is when I was responding. And, he happened to be somebody I know. And, if you've seen me all this while, you know that I like to push talent So I also contacted him and informed him I'm coming to Mumbai, we can meet.

He came to meet me and before that, I was already sharing a lot of his songs. When he met me, he sang a song; I told him the song was really good. Not saying ki I was pushing him whole-sole but I was doing what I had to do on the side. He used to appreciate me a lot, the day he narrated me a rap, I directly took him to the studio. I wrote the verse of his song and the complete verses of my song. After recording the song, we had to shoot a video. Roadies was also going on at that time so I got busy with that.

I went that far and I am a signed artist to a label. And, we don't get to do all these things for everybody, right? Leaving that, I was concentrating on the label; we charge this amount for featuring, for collaborations, fees and all. Leaving everything that, I sat with him and told him I'll do a song with you, if it helps you, because I'd love to, no problem. But the song got delayed a bit. In fact, I offered him a contract if you want ki main terko push karu ya promote kar saku, (If you want me to push you and promote you) if you want somebody to invest in you is the right word, but this doesn't mean if you've been signed for us, I have to sing the song. So it was not the intention.

He took it like ki I wanted to sign him because I want to own him and then only I'll push him. I did an interview where I said rappers in India are not being able to earn properly, still, it's like me, Badshah, Ikka, Divine, all these guys, they are making money, yes. But a lot of good artists that you see, a lot of them, are not making money because they don't know how to step up into that place. Or they don't know how they are supposed to be marketed. Out of that context, I said a lot of people are not making money like they should. Like Emiway is working so hard, all these years I've seen him work and he was my friend, so I chose him as an example because he was close, and a very good example of somebody working so hard but not getting where he is supposed to be.

They are not able to earn money. He took it as an offence that Raftaar is saying Emiway doesn't earn, that he's poor. Ab woh merko uske piche bilkul samaj nahi aayi ki koi bhi who banda jo dekhega interview usko kahin se aisa nahi lagega, (Now I totally can't understand, whoever will watch this interview, nobody will think like this) anybody in the right state of mind. And then he went and did what he had to do and I had to respond because I felt bad because he was like a brother.

Well, we wonder how Emiway will react to this clarification!

