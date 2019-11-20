No Filter Neha Season 4: Taapsee Pannu narrates the most embarrassing moment of her life

No Filter Neha is one show where Bollywood celebrities spill all the beans about their personal and professional lives. After Koffee With Karan, if there's one chat show that's both irreverent and intriguing, it's this. And the latest actor to grace Neha Dhupia's show was Taapsee Pannu.

She spoke about almost everything, right from her films to the pay disparity in the industry. However, when she was asked to narrate the most embarrassing moment of her life, we wanted to see what exactly it was. And talking about the same, she said, "That was by far the most embarrassing moment of my life. And trust me, the hotel must be having the footage of that and if that gets released, I don't know where I'll hide. So there was a big water body kind of a thing, not a running fountain but a water body in the middle of that hotel in Hyderabad and there was a shortcut to the toilet and there was a long cut or around that water body.

She added, "So I was like who will walk all the way around, I will take the shortcut. The shortcut required me to put one step on to the corner of that water body and jump on to the other side. I stepped on it thinking that ya I'm sporty enough to just quickly jump. And I slipped and I landed inside that water body! Facing the ceiling, I was lying down there in my pajamas in that water body drenched from head to toe, dripping! The funniest thing is not just that I am lying there in the middle of fountain thing but there's a table right next to me, there are two people sitting there at the table, they are just so flabbergasted looking at me they don't even blink, they don't even get up to help me! They're just shocked seeing me there inside!

On the work front, the actor has two films lined up for 2020, Anubhav Sinha's Thappad, and there's another film called Rashmi Rocket.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates