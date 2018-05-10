No final decision taken on request for parole sought by Lalu Prasad Yadav

Mangla, however, said the decision would be taken on it by Thursday



No final decision has been taken on request for parole sought by RJD president Lalu Prasad to attend his son's marriage later this week, Inspector General of Prison, Jharkhand, Harsh Mangla said. He told PTI in Ranchi that "the issue is under consideration".

"No final decision has been taken on request for parole sought by Prasad," the IG said. Mangla, however, said the decision would be taken on it by Thursday.

The septuagenarian Prasad, who has been convicted in three fodder scam cases by a special CBI court in Ranchi since December last year, is currently undergoing treatment at the RIMS hospital in the Jharkhand capital.

A request for five days parole (from May 10-14) was made on Monday on behalf of Prasad to attend the marriage of his elder son and former Bihar minister Tej Pratap Yadav in Patna. Tej Pratap will tie the nuptial knot with Aishwarya Rai, daughter of RJD MLA Chandrika Rai, in Patna on Saturday.

Bhola Yadav, RJD national general secretary and MLA, who waited anxiously throughout the day for the order on parole application in Ranchi, told PTI "there is no information in this regard". Bhola Yadav, a close aide of RJD chief, further said "there is no information for future too".

"We moved an application before the IG, Jail, for parole from May 10-14. We hope that our leader will not be deprived of the opportunity to attend the marriage ceremony of his son which is an occasion that comes once in a lifetime," he had said yesterday.

There was hectic speculation in the media circle, both in Ranchi as well in Patna, of Prasad flying to Bihar capital town in the evening.

The IG said a detailed report was required from jail authority, RIMS and other government agencies before taking a final decision on such a matter.

The RJD chief was recently shifted from the AIIMS, Delhi to Ranchi after doctors declared him fit. Prasad could not attend the engagement ceremony of his son in Patna on April 18 following which Tej Patap had tweeted "Miss you PAPA".

Prasad's family have so far extended invitation to UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, among others.

