No flight will operate from Chandigarh airport from May 12-31

After the completion of the second phase of runway re-carpeting/repair work, the runway length will increase to 10,400 feet from earlier 7,200 feet. This upgradation would facilitate long haul flights from Chandigarh to destinations like USA, Canada, Europe, UK and other places, a spokesman of the Chandigarh International Airport Limited (CHIAL) said today.



"During this period, no flight will operate from Chandigarh. There will not be any further closure after May 31, 2018," he said. The first phase of the runway repair was carried out from February 12 to 26. For past over six months, the flights have remained suspended every Sunday. According to the spokesperson, this will change from July 1. "From July 1, on Sundays, the flights will operate between 1 pm to 6:30 pm," he said.