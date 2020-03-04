No food trucks near eateries and hawkers in Mumbai, says BMC

The food truck policy is all set to be reviewed at the BMC's general body meeting on Thursday, and very likely to get a green signal. The BMC has added a new term in the final draft stating that food trucks won't be allowed to operate within 200 metres of restaurants and in hawkers' zone.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) went ahead with its decision to allow food trucks in the city under the recently implemented Mumbai 24X7 policy to give a boost to nightlife, despite objections from the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR).

AHAR General Secretary Sukesh Shetty sent a letter to the BMC in January stating that there would be an adverse impact on the business of restaurants if food trucks are allowed in the city. While the BMC sought to allay their fear by keeping food trucks away from the restaurant zones, there was no mention of timing in the policy.

"We will mention a separate time slot in every licence as per the location and requirement. Depending upon the location, the timing will be fixed so that there is no inconvenience to the normal traffic, " BMC Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said.

The Food Truck Policy will be discussed during the group leaders' informal meeting on Wednesday and tabled at the general body meeting for final approval on Thursday. The operation timings will also be discussed at these meetings.

"We will discuss the policy in the group leaders meeting. While the nightlife plan may not have taken off as of now, the food truck may be useful for regular visitors as well," said Ravi Raja, leader of Opposition in the BMC.

