No grudge against Maneka Gandhi, says Sudhir Mungantiwar

national

Sudhir Mungantiwar said, "I have not done anything wrong and hold no grudge against her."

Sudhir Mungantiwar

Forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar was in Pune for various events on Thursday and spoke to the media on the operation to capture the cubs of T1. "The Supreme Court had directed that if T1 was a man-eater, she should be killed. Regarding her cubs, I feel they will survive. In the forest, it is seen that when wild animals are killed by other wild animals, their cubs survive. We are still working hard to capture T1's cubs."

When asked about union minister Maneka Gandhi's letter to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis asking him to get experts from outside the state to rescue the cubs; and her demand for his [Mungantiwar's] resignation, he only said, "I wish her desire for my resignation is fulfilled. I have not done anything wrong and hold no grudge against her. If I was asked by her in person regarding the operation to capture T1, I would definitely have spoken to her. I don't want to reply on social media. Also, I have not received any letter from her. Those who have received it, will answer."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates