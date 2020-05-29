No hand shaking, Vicky Kaushal's pawed friend 'knows' social distancing norms

Giving out an example of how even dogs are aware of social distancing protocols amid coronavirus crisis, actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday posted a picture of himself with his pawed friend.



In the picture, Vicky is seen extending hands towards a dog for handshake but the dog doesn't seem to respond back and instead continues peeping at the actor. "He knows... " Kaushal wrote in the caption with a handshake and a no emoji implying that he knows about the social-distancing protocol necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) onMay 28, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

As the nationwide lockdown remains in the place to contain the spread of COVID-19, Kaushal is currently staying indoors with his family like many other Bollywood celebrities.

