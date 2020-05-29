No hand shaking, Vicky Kaushal's pawed friend 'knows' social distancing norms
Vicky is seen extending hands towards a dog for a handshake but the dog doesn't seem to respond back.
Giving out an example of how even dogs are aware of social distancing protocols amid coronavirus crisis, actor Vicky Kaushal on Thursday posted a picture of himself with his pawed friend.
In the picture, Vicky is seen extending hands towards a dog for handshake but the dog doesn't seem to respond back and instead continues peeping at the actor. "He knows... " Kaushal wrote in the caption with a handshake and a no emoji implying that he knows about the social-distancing protocol necessary to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
As the nationwide lockdown remains in the place to contain the spread of COVID-19, Kaushal is currently staying indoors with his family like many other Bollywood celebrities.
