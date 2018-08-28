No holds barred

things-to-do

Four candid monologues delving into taboos aim to set them free from the prison of judgment

Anurag Jha performs a monologue

"A general agreement not to do something or talk about something". The sense of denial that accompanies a taboo is apparent even in its dictionary meaning.

Among the classy neighbourhoods of SoBo, there's Falkland Road, where sex workers have lived a deprived life for two centuries. But their existence is swept under the rug. Menstruation is as fundamental a biological process as breathing. But religious stigma envelopes it in misconceptions.

Taboo Talks aims to bring to light such subjects that society relegates to its hushed corners.

Conceptualised by Baljeet Randhawa, the curated series of monologues has completed three seasons with over 30 shows. This Friday, select monologues from all the seasons will be presented in a format redesinged by actor-director Akshay Anand Kohli.

"While the monologues are dramatised, they are better described as a heart-to-heart talk between the actors and the audience," informs Kohli.

One of the monologues is in the voice of a personified brothel, while another will present a hilarious yet emotional take on the life of a male stripper. Menstruation and incest are other topics for the evening.

"We live in a society full of taboos. The idea is to put across a logical stand, so they can just be seen as the many ways in which the world exists," Kohli signs off.

ON August 31, 6.30 pm and 9 pm

AT OverAct: The Alternative Theatre Space, Versova, Andheri West

LOG ON TO bookmyshow.com

ENTRY Rs 250