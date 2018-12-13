No honour for Dennis Lillee at new Perth stadium

cricket

Travelling journalists who were hoping to get their first view of the Optus Stadium where the second 2018-19 Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test will be held tomorrow, learnt that both teams would train at the old Western Australia Cricket Association (WACA) ground. Unlike the WACA, the new stadium does not have stands named after their former greats.

The sole honour has gone to current coach Justin Langer. Cricket lovers here find this shocking because Dennis Lillee is undoubtedly the biggest cricketing name in this part of Australia.

