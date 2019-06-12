No horror films for Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif gets scared easily, and that's why she likes to stay away from horror films
Actress Katrina Kaif gets scared easily, and that's why she likes to stay away from horror films. She opened up about it during a conversation on IMDb original series The Insider's Watchlist, read a statement. Asked if there is a genre she doesn't watch, Katrina said: "Horror. I'm too scared, it scares me. I don't want to be scared."
But the actress has some 'go-to' movies. "Julia Roberts, Meg Ryan, Hugh Grant movies can really get you out of a bad mood. 'Sleepless in Seattle', 'Pretty Woman', 'Four Weddings and a Funeral' -- there's an innocent, pure, joyous quality about those films," she said, adding that "Gossip Girl" is her guilty pleasure.
She said she is a big fan of "classic cinema, with my spectacle and the songs and the drama". Is there a film that made her want to be an actor?
"Yes, but it was an English film. 'Gone with the Wind'."
"Gone with the Wind and MGM musicals like Seven Brides for Seven Brothers and Singin' in the Rain -- this kind of show-girl performance, you know, razzmatazz, that's the kind of films I grew up on. Everything, 'White Christmas' - you know, Bing Crosby, I just found everything very ideal and dreamy and perfect."
That made you want to act?
"Yeah, but that for me honestly was also kind of also the way I came into cinema. With that kind of aspect of larger-than-life films, songs, grand, grandiose, scale, glamour spectacle."
Now, she is looking forward to a prequel to Game of Thrones. "I think it has Naomi Watts in it. 'Girls', I don't know if they're up for another season but I absolutely loved the show"
Top entertainment stories of the day:
- An era ends with Girish Karnad; last rites take place in Bengaluru
- Sunil Shanbag remembers Girish Karnad: Up to us keep his legacy alive
- Yuvraj Singh receives a standing ovation from rumoured ex-girlfriend Kim Sharma on his retirement
- This is how Amitabh Bachchan's Twitter account looked, when hacked!
- Zain Imam: Audience's tastes haven't changed beyond saas-bahu shows
- Deepika Singh: Wanted to lose weight before signing a show
- World Cup 2019: Anushka Sharma can't stop praising husband Virat Kohli's on-field gesture
- Parineeti Chopra, Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty and Sandeepa Dhar grab a bite in Bandra
- Dino Morea and Shibani Dandekar spotted at an eatery in Bandra
- Siblings - Arjun, Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula at Sonam Kapoor's birthday brunch in Juhu
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
You won't believe what Veer Rajwant Singh's cheesiest pick up line is!