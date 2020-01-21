'No information on 'tukde tukde' gang': Government in RTI response to activist

The Union Home Ministry, responding to a query under the Right To Information (RTI) Act, has said that there is "no information concerning tukde-tukde gang", an activist has claimed.

His Twitter post read, "The 'tukde tukde' gang does not officially exist & is merely a figment of Amit Shah's imagination."

The term 'tukde tukde' gang is a term often used by right-wing parties and supporters to attack the Left. It's literal translation is "the gang that tries to divide the country". The term came into being after anti-national slogans were allegedly raised during the agitation by JNU students in 2016.

“They call us members of the tukde tukde gang. I am standing here on the road, without covering my face, and admitting that yes I am from the tukde tukde gang," former president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) Kanhaiya Kumar had said.

In the past few years, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has used the term multiple times. Last month at an event he said, "It is time to punish the 'tukde-tukde gang' in Delhi for anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protests and violence."

The Karnataka unit of the BJP had tweeted, "For too long, Leftists have been treated with kid gloves. No wonder this "good for nothing breed" has grown like a Weed. It is time #JNU Tukde Tukde Gang is identified & punished for its acts of violence. Future of India can't be at the mercy of Leftist Goons"

