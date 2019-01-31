No Instagram pressure for Julia Roberts

hollywood

Hollywood star Julia Roberts loves using Instagram because she does not feel any pressure to post updates on the photo-sharing platform. "The nice thing is, you know, I was actually just talking to a girlfriend today and saying it's nice that I don't feel pressure or responsibility.

I do what I can when I can and it's just so, in that way, it's fun. It doesn't feel like work," people.com quoted Roberts as saying.

Roberts is a fan of actor Josh Brolin and actress Sarah Jessica Parker's Instagram pages. Asked what her favourite accounts are, she said: "There are a few. Molly Yeh is a chef who I really enjoy and I follow her and I love Josh Brolin. I think he is a brilliant Instagrammer. Great Instagrammer. Sarah Jessica Parker is really good. So yeah, there's some fun things, for sure."

