No kissing the cross on Good Friday: Archbishop of Bombay

The advisory issued on March 5 has been sent to all the parish priests across the city. Representational photo

While the government has been spreading awareness about tackling the dreaded Coronavirus (COVID-19), the Archbishop of Bombay, Oswald Cardinal Gracias has issued an advisory with precautionary measures to the Catholic community in Mumbai. Apart from discouraging handshakes, the advisory issued on March 5 has also urged people to not kiss the cross during the Good Friday mass which will be held on April 10.

The archbishop's advisory has been sent to all the parish priests across the city said, "On Good Friday at the Veneration of the Cross, discourage people from kissing the cross. The blessing with a raised Cross would be adequate. Those who desire, they could come in a queue make reverence with a bow and go back."

The letter also directs priests to encourage people to greet each other with folded hands instead of a handshake and urge people to take the Holy Communion in the hand. The holy water stoops kept at the entrance of the church should also be kept dry. The priests have been asked to purify their hands in a bowl of water or with sanitizer before distributing the Holy Communion.

Referring to the precautions as temporary, the letter further says that people should follow them until Easter on April 12.

Father Nigel Barrett, spokesperson for the archdiocese of Bombay said that these are precautionary steps that will be evaluated from time to time. "It's more in terms of ensuring that at a time when Coronavirus is spreading, there are precautions in place and there is no sense of panic. The idea is to keep the liturgy proper and the same time ensures the safety of all those who come to worship," he said.

However, members of the Catholic community have a mixed reaction to the advisory. While Anil Joseph (46) a resident of Perry Cross Road felt that the measures can benefit the community, he felt that people should avoid religious mass gatherings altogether. "Many churches in Italy have shut down services for two months and we can do the same here. It would be prudent to suspend gatherings for all religious communities and televise them or use social media instead which can control the spread of the virus," he said.

Neil Pereira (60), a resident of Pali Gaothan, however, stated that elder members of the community may not feel comfortable discontinuing rituals. "People who have faith may not respond to these steps. I would personally prefer to continue to do it (kissing the cross). There haven't been too many cases in India and we have stronger immunity. The opinion differs from person to person but I feel that the concern (around Coronavirus) may be more than required," he said.

