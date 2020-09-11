No laptops, no internet, Raigad students gear up for exams

The power supply in Nizampur, Raigad district, which was disrupted after heavy rain on Wednesday, was restored only by Thursday afternoon. Now, students are worried about power cuts as they have to appear for their exams soon. Gayatri Mehta, who lives in Nizampur, is one such student.

These are the challenges being faced by final year students in the Nisarga Cyclone-hit areas in Raigad district, where the colleges also faced huge infrastructural loss.

The final year examination is to be held in the month of October and it will be online through smart devices such as phones, computer or laptops, etc. As colleges have now begun collecting data of students as per the Mumbai University guidelines declared on Wednesday, mid-day took a review of the situation of students in Raigad district, where there are some Mumbai University affiliated colleges. Many students here do not have a smart device.

Students worried



Gayatri Mehta, a resident of Nizampur

"I am planning to stay at my uncle's place, as he has WiFi at home. The plan is to keep the phone fully charged, and arrange for power bank and supporting mobile data if the electricity is cut," said Gayatri.



Rahul Malkar, a resident of Mangaon

Rahul, the son of a daily wage worker has a job ready, but needs the degree to join. "I had decided to work as soon as B.Com was completed, to help my family. But the lockdown started and things started to get more difficult. I have a smart phone but there is no Internet range where I stay. Moreover, I cannot afford good quality Internet for long hours. I am going to my friend's place where there is WiFi," said Rahul. Most of the students are banking on their smart phones, as hardly anyone has a laptop or a PC.

Colleges offer help

Some colleges are thinking of appealing to rich and influential persons from the locality to help such students. "Just today morning, one parent was talking about how he now has to look for a smart phone for his daughter's exam. He is a flower vendor and does not have much income. Even if he manages a smart phone, getting the Internet will still be difficult. The college is also thinking of making arrangements for few students in the premises. We are also appealing to our teaching and non-teaching staff to help students with their smart devices," said Harshal Joshi, professor, Tikambhai Mehta College of Commerce in Mangaon.



Many trees fell and houses were damaged in Cyclone Nisarga at Raigad

"Colleges and students together will have to work toward ensuring that all have enough access to required facilities to appear for exams," said Prof Subhash Kadam from Doshi Vakil College.

"The college authorities are urging locals too to help as per varsity guidelines," said Prof. Kishor Lahare from Gokhale College in Shriwardhan.

