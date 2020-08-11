No leadership change in Rajasthan, it's a hollow rumour: Congress leader

Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Monday ruled out any possibility of a leadership change in the state, saying it is merely a rumour.

"There is no such thing or discussion on change in leadership. It is a fake and hollow rumour. Ashok Gehlot is the chief minister and he will remain so for five years," Dotasra told the media.

Dotasra along with other Congress leaders were here to meet the Rajasthan Speaker C P Joshi ahead of the assembly session convened from August 14. Replying to a question on Sunday's CLP meeting where the Congress leaders ruled out the return of rebel legislators to the party, Dotasra said everyone is free to speak in a meeting but decisions ultimately are taken by the party high command.

"There is a freedom for every member to put forth his views but decisions ultimately are taken by the party high command. Everything is in the knowledge of the party high command and whatever decision is taken, it will be right," he said.

Sachin Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka

Ahead of the crucial Rajasthan assembly session from August 14, rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, amidst indications of a possible breakthrough. Congress sources said the meeting took place a little after noon at Rahul's residence and a "positive outcome" was expected.

SC to hear merger of BSP MLAs today

The Supreme Court said it would hear on Tuesday the petitions filed on the issue relating to merger of six BSP MLAs with the Congress in Rajasthan. The court was hearing a plea filed by a BJP MLA who has challenged the Rajasthan HC order.

