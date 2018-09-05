No legal probe against Demi Lovato's drug dealer

hollywood

A source close to law enforcement said that Demi Lovato's drug dealer will not be questioned by police as an overdose is believed to be a medical emergency

Demi Lovato's alleged drug dealer, Brandon Johnson, will not face a police investigation after the singer suffered a suspected overdose in July. A source close to law enforcement said that Johnson will not be questioned by police as an overdose is believed to be a medical emergency.

Earlier, Johnson said that the Sorry Not Sorry singer had texted him at 4 am, asking him to come over, which he took as a request to bring narcotics, leading to his claims that they then smoked drugs together.

Johnson was arrested in March, after he was discovered with narcotic substances and $10,000 worth of cash and guns. He was later arrested in June for possession of cocaine, as well as driving under the influence of alcohol.

