No loafing around

Updated: Nov 27, 2019, 08:48 IST | Karishma Kuenzang | Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor just turned loafers into a serious style statement at an ongoing holiday. Here's how best to wear the much-loved comfy shoes

Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma

We've got your back

. A backless pair is as comfortable as loafers get. Pick a black one with some non-chunky embroidery on it.
. They can be worn with a gown to a red-carpet event or even with a sequinned short dress, as long as it's in contrasting shades.
. You can also opt for a sequinned pair, but make sure it's monochrome.
. This is also the type of shoes that can lift your entire outfit — think of them as an easier-to-wear version of the challenging boots. Avoid suede pairs while at it.

Kangana Ranaut
Kangana Ranaut

Saree not sorry

. Once you've managed to wrap a saree the right way, the next thing to tackle is the right pair of heels. Well, not anymore, for wearing loafers with one is no longer a
faux pas.
. Make sure the shoes belong to the same family in terms of colour.
. The shoes need to be completely plain — no pattern or embellishment — or it takes away from the saree. Opt for a suede pair.
. Wear this with a pair of square shades and don't overdo your hair or make-up, as it's a casual saree vibe.

Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor

Easy breezy

. A pair of simple brown loafers, with nothing more than a buckle, makes for the perfect slip-ons with a breezy dress or two-piece.
. As the shade of loafers exudes an earthy vibe, it's best to wear something in a light, sombre colour. Avoid bright shades.
. A patterned outfit also looks great, but avoid anything with brown embellishments or designs in the same shade.
. A funky pair of dark shades are essential to complete the look.

Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Dazzle them all

. Neon works well in loafers, as long as they are leather or faux leather.
. No embellishments or pattern. Pick a monochrome one.
. You can wear these with a little sequined dress or amp up your tracksuit and tee look.
. Avoid glitter/sequins along with a neon shade, as that will be OTT.

With inputs by stylist Alina

