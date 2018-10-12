No local net bowlers for West Indies for their do-or-die match

cricket

While the Indian team had a battery of net bowlers at their disposal in the morning, the West Indies had just one seamer to bowl to them in the nets when they arrived for practice yesterday afternoon

West Indies skipper Jason Holder

The West Indies were denied valuable practice at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on the eve of their do-or-die match of the two-Test series against India. While the Indian team had a battery of net bowlers at their disposal in the morning, the West Indies had just one seamer to bowl to them in the nets when they arrived for practice yesterday afternoon.

"It is in the MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) to provide sufficient net bowlers. So, Sunil Ambris, who never bowls, had to bowl. Our security liaison officer had to borrow someone's whites and bowled in the nets. So, our top batsmen did not get an ideal net session," the West Indies team spokesperson told mid-day yesterday.

The net bowlers arrived when the visitors were about to finish their practice session. It is learnt that the net bowlers avoided bowling to the West Indians as they were not provided lunch on time by the Hyderabad CA authorities.

