No lockdown but expect some restrictions: Rajesh Tope

Health Minister Rajesh Tope said after the weekly Cabinet meeting on Tuesday that the state government hadn't thought of imposing a lockdown again but was mulling some restrictions to prevent the state from getting hit by a second wave of COVID-19.

"People should not believe rumours because the government hasn't taken any decision to impose a lockdown once again. However, there will be some restrictions in the coming days," he said, adding that a task force has been appointed to prepare the state for the vaccination programme.

To begin with, the government has made test reports compulsory for all incoming passengers by rail, road and air from Wednesday. All border check posts and porus inter-state borders have been put under surveillance by the police.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, without naming the BJP, which is holding public protests in the state, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to tell all political parties to stop politicising issues and holding public protests during the pandemic, which is expected to hit the state badly again if protocols are not followed by people, including politicians.

"Once Maharashtra had a daily count of 24,000 positive cases, but now we have limited it to 4,700-5,000 patients. While we have been telling people to take precautions, some parties are doing politics by taking to the streets. This can ruin efforts to prevent the second wave of infections. The PM and home minister should hold a meeting with all parties and tell them the importance of following COVID-19 protocol," Thackeray was quoted as saying in a CMO release.

Apparently, the CM's demand was in reference to the BJP holding a state-wide agitation over high electricity bills, the protests it held to reopen temples and other political issues.

Modi held a virtual discussion with the CMs of eight states on ramping up health infrastructure and vaccination programmes. The PM noted that the trend of increase in the spread of the pandemic in countries where its impact was lessening is being seen in some Indian states as well, which necessitates greater alacrity and caution by the administration.

Thackeray told the PM that he was in touch with Pune's Serum Institute, which is in the process of making a COVID-19 vaccine. He said the state government has formed a task force to compile information on the vaccine's availability, the number of doses to be made available, side effects and effectiveness in treatment, the cost and distribution of the vaccine. Sources said Modi is expected to visit the institute in coming days along with Delhi-based foreign service officials from many countries.

