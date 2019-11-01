No longer under cover

Your female colleague tucking away your visible bra strap might have seemed like a sweet gesture a decade ago, but today, women all over the world are retaliating against the shame associated with the phrase, "Your bra strap is showing." Tara Sutaria's bejewelled black one that spells out "love pretty" was the hero of her outfit recently. "She wore it instead of an inner ganji or top, with a jacket. With bralettes becoming more acceptable, first at nightclubs, and now at brunches too, the bra is no longer a clothing item that needs to be covered, even outside the gym," stylist Neha Panda suggests. Here's how you can pull off the look with panache.

Metallic must

. Pairing a basic black or dark blue bra with a metallic outfit like Sonam Kapoor did is the chicest way to pull off a grunge look.

. Don't opt for a short skirt, though pairing a metallic bomber jacket with shorts in the same shade and a dark bra also works.

. Complete the look with sports shoes or sneakers.

. Keep your make-up and accessories to a minimum. Sport a sleek hairstyle.



Disha Patani

Text savvy

. Wearing it as an inner like Tara Sutaria did, works well if you're pairing it with something high-waist. A bra with text on it looks best if you pair it with solids or patterns, not another item with text on it.

. Make sure your jacket isn't too large or it will look clumsy. Flared sleeves always look great.

. Bling works well for an evening out, but avoid it during the day. Also, don't opt for everything in bling. Try out a combination of bling and solids. Make sure the shades are from the same family.

. Avoid a strapless version if you are top heavy.



Kareena Kapoor Khan

Cape-d vibe

. Pair it with a cape like Kareena Kapoor Khan did if you want to give it a flow-y vibe. Wear a thin-strap bra or lacy bralette for this.

. A sheer cape in organza silk works best, even if you are on the heavier side. It's all about the confidence you carry it with.

. Opt for a solid option and pair it with a high-waited skirt or pants in the same shade. Avoid bling or bright colours as it takes away from the vibe.

. Don't opt for too much make-up — keep it simple.



Sonakshi Sinha

Suit up

. Letting your bra peek as you flaunt a suit without a shirt, a la Sonakshi Sinha, is the classiest way to wear

this style.

. Make sure your bra is not too bland — opt for a lacy, embroidered number. Go for a solid one, and preferably pair it with a monochrome suit, though even a patterned or textured one works. Just make sure it's not too busy.

. Avoid a sequined look. That takes away from the delicate vibe you are seeking. Opt for a glitter bra for evening wear.

. You can choose from a range of colour combinations for this. Make sure the contrast is not too vast.

