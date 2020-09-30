Mumbai: No mask? You can't enter public transport, offices

The BMC has decided to take strict action against those not wearing masks. On Tuesday, the civic body commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal ordered to not allow anyone without a mask in buses, taxi, rickshaw as well as in-office premises.

The posters 'No Mask, No Entry' will be placed outside public premises and vehicles.

In a meeting with the senior officials and ward officer over a video call, Chahal ordered to stick bills of 'No Mask, No Entry' outside all offices of the BMC, malls, housing societies, halls. Even the persons without a mask will be not allowed in public transport vehicles like buses, taxi, rickshaw etc.

Health experts across the globe say that a mask is one of the best prevention methods to avoid infection of COVID-19. The corporation has already started action against those not wearing a mask and are imposing fine of R200 against those found guilty. So far 15,000 people have been fined.

