FIFA World Cup 2018: No mercy to Lionel Messi, say Nigerians

"I hope he plays his last game here in Saint Petersburg. We all like to see Leo Messi play but now we want to eliminate him," said Nigerian defender Brian Idowu

Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr

Argentine legend Lionel Messi could be playing his last World Cup game tonight, if his team fails to beat Nigeria. And the Nigerians have refused to give away anything. "I hope he plays his last game here in Saint Petersburg. We all like to see Leo Messi play but now we want to eliminate him," said Nigerian defender Brian Idowu, who was born here but chose Nigeria to play international football.

Nigeria's German coach Gernot Rohr said his boys are not here to do anyone a favour. "We love Messi, everyone loves him but it's not for us to know whether or not this will be his last match. We're not here to see how Messi plays. In football, there is no mercy, no compassion. We cannot give him a gift. Being professionals, we will try our best to make it more difficult for him," said Rohr.

The Nigerians are currently placed second in Group D with Croatia in top spot. And while Argentina must win tonight to progress in the tournament, Nigeria may go through even with a draw.

Their captain John Obi Mikel however, has a fracture in his left hand and will have to play with a cast, and coach Rohr is worried: "I hope the referee allows him to play because it's not a big fracture."

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina faces do or die match against Nigeria

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates