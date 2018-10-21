No more 'bad blood' between Taylor Swift, Katy Perry

hollywood

Singer Katy Perry has praised Taylor Swift, with whom she had a long-running feud, for voicing her political opinion

Singer Katy Perry has praised Taylor Swift, with whom she had a long-running feud, for voicing her political opinion. While attending the amfAR Gala here, Perry -- who was honored with a Courage Award at the event -- proved they had buried the hatchet."

'She's setting a great exam"le," Perry, 33, told Variety of why she supported S'ift's decision to voice her political opinion.

Earlier this month, "he "Look What You Made M" Do" singer, 28, broke her silence on politics to endorse two Democratic candidates running in Tennessee midterm elections."'

"I'm writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6, in w'ich I'll be voting in the state of Tenn"ssee," Swift began her lengthy message alongside a subdued Polaroid of hersel".

"In the 'ast I've been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this countr".

"I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is wrong. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of colour is terrifying, sickening and prevalent," Swift added.

Perry was one of many A-list Instagram use"s to""like"'Swift's post, which suggested the pop stars were still on good terms.

