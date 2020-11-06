No more coy! Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh makes it official with Ruchikaa Kapoor

It's been a while since there has been talk of Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke actor Shaheer Sheikh and Balaji's creative producer Ruchikaa Kapoor being a twosome. On Thursday, he made his relationship Insta official and wrote, "Here you go... after all the morphed pictures, thought of saving you all some time."

Fans of the telly star would often post photoshopped pictures of the couple. In 2018, Sheikh had set tongues wagging when he was spotted on the set of Judgementall Hai Kya, which had Kapoor as a creative producer. Two years on, Sheikh has put rumours to rest.

Shaheer Sheikh made his television debut in 2009 with Kya Mast Hai Life and has appeared in shows like Mahabharat: (2013-14 series) and Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. On the other hand, Ruchikaa Kapoor was appointed as the Marketing Head for Balaji Motion Pictures in 2014. She headed the marketing campaigns of films such as Lipstick Under My Burkha, Veere Di Wedding, Half Girlfriend, and Ek Villain.

On the work front, Shaheer's long-running show Yeh Rishte Hain Pyaar Ke recently wrapped up. Talking about the show and his character, the actor said, "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke has been a very good experience so far and as they say all good things come to an end. Off late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character 'Abir'."

He added, "I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis. The cast have turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news