No more pizzas for golfer Matt Wallace

England's Matt Wallace opened up a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the British Masters on Friday before explaining that giving up pizzas has helped energise his rise up the rankings.

The world number 36 fired a second round 67 on a lightning-hit day in the English north-west as he targets a fifth European Tour title. Wallace has recently started working with fitness expert Steve McGregor, who counts former world number ones Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood among his previous clients. "I've got a brilliant team with the inclusion of Steve now, his history speaks for itself getting two players to world number one," the 29-year-old said. "He's assessing what I'm doing during the week with my physio and we'll come up with a plan to get better and fitter and stronger and mentally stronger.

"For example, at Hilton Head recently after a first round of four over I'd go back and I'd be so annoyed and all I'd want to do is have a pizza and go to bed. "Whereas if you look at the bigger picture it's not about that four over, it's about the long-term where you go back, don't worry about it, get some good food, good rest so you're better off the next day and that gives you the best chance of competing the next day." At 12 under par, Wallace has a one-shot lead over fellow Englishman Ross Fisher and Sweden's Niklas Lemke. Lemke carded eight birdies in a row during from the 13th to the second to fall just one short of the mark set by former Open champion Mark Calcavecchia in 2009 and equalled by Australia's James Nitties in February's Vic Open.

