No more tiffin trouble

Lunchbox meals are key providers of nourishment for your day, and their importance shouldn't be ignored. SHARAN (Sanctuary for Health and Reconnection to Animals and Nature) India, a social enterprise that spreads awareness about health and ecologically sustainable lifestyle, is hosting a food workshop that will teach you recipes from a preset menu.

Hosted by Vandana Tiwari and Kommal Shah, these recipes cater to a healthy, vegan lifestyle, while also including delicacies like tossed bean veggie wrap, mix vegetable pulao in coconut milk with instant raita, tofu veggie pinwheels, broccoli kale pasta with white sauce, and raw chocolate brownie.

On June 8, 11.30 am to 2.30 pm

At SHARAN Mumbai Centre, 306, third floor, New Link Road, Andheri West.

Call 40031909

Log on to www.sharan-india.org

Cost Rs 2,000

