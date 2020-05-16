No more water-logging near Kurla's Brahmanwadi nallah

The perennial problem of water-logging near the Brahmanwadi nallah at Kurla due to the overflowing Mithi River may not occur from this year. Reason — Central Railways' (CR) decade-old pending work of drain widening near the Santacruz-Chembur Link Road has been completed in 10 days flat during the lockdown.

The drain which flows from below the tracks was widened from four to 10.5 metres. "This work was in the queue for some time and we completed it without any issue. The senior officials from the BMC also visited the site for inspection," a senior railway official said.

Elaborating further, he said the older concrete slab bridge between Kurla and Tilak Nagar stations was just 4.5-meter long and was connected to the main Brahmanwadi nallah. And considering the water-logging issues, it was necessary to widen the drain.

"Due to the continuous movement of trains, the widening had become impossible. But on May 4 and 8, we booked two blocks, wherein we removed the overhead wires, uprooted the tracks and inserted 6 boxes each," he added. "Preparations for this work started 10 days before we began the work. On both the days, we inserted six boxes each using cut and cover method. To facilitate the road crane working, the overhead wires had to be tweaked temporarily," CR chief PRO Shivaji Sutar said.

