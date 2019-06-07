No Narendra Modi-Imran Khan meeting on sidelines of SCO, says MEA
There was speculation about possibility of a meeting between them in the wake of a private visit here by Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood days after telephonic conversation between the prime ministers
New Delhi: No bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.
Modi will be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on June 13-14. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters, “to the best of my knowledge, there is no bilateral meeting being planned between our Prime Minister and the Pakistan Prime Minister”.
There was speculation about possibility of a meeting between them in the wake of a private visit here by Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood days after telephonic conversation between the prime ministers.
Top news stories of the day
- Mumbai doctor's suicide: Dr Payal Tadvi had no friends in her own department, say batchmates
- Gadchiroli blasts: Elderly parents worry about the future, as slain sons' wives get compensation
- Mulund society secretary booked for animal cruelty
- Mumbai: Esplanade Mansion's electricity meters removed ahead of its demolition
- Mumbai: BMC shuts two crucial foot overbridges at King's Circle
- 'Volunteers to comb forests for snares to prevent deaths of animals'
- Majeed Memon: Preserving Esplanade would mean protecting Kala Ghoda's history
- 8th Board Result 2019 RBSE: Rajasthan Results today at 4 PM, check at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in
- SSC Result 2019: Maharashtra 10th Results to be out today at mahresult.nic.in
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates
Pm Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' initiative has failed, says Rahul Gandhi