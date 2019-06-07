No Narendra Modi-Imran Khan meeting on sidelines of SCO, says MEA

national

There was speculation about possibility of a meeting between them in the wake of a private visit here by Pakistan Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood days after telephonic conversation between the prime ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Pakistan PM Imran Khan

New Delhi: No bilateral meeting has been planned between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan on the sidelines of the SCO Summit, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

Modi will be attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek on June 13-14. MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar told reporters, “to the best of my knowledge, there is no bilateral meeting being planned between our Prime Minister and the Pakistan Prime Minister”.

