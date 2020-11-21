No need for moderation

Comedian Punit Pania is set to tickle your funny bone with an all-new stand-up show. Not on Zoom but at Backspace , a performance space in Thane. The show titled No Country for Moderation is a culmination of his five-year-long career in stand-up, seven years as a corporate slave and close to three decades as a legal Indian citizen, he shares.

The political satirist in this intimate live show titled No Country for Moderation will take you on a journey that will discuss everything from science, religion and politics to human stupidity. "It may be a WHO-compliant gig seating-wise, but the jokes certainly aren't," says Pania. And so, if you're someone who enjoys jokes about the lockdown, how India is surviving democracy or are inquisitive about when the vaccine will come out, the content should be right up your alley. When asked about the financial viability of performing live shows at half-capacity, Pania jokes, "Making a living was precarious anyway, now it makes zero sense arithmetically. Performing on Zoom was like talking into a void where three out of five attendees would shut their cameras off. So being back on stage is certainly a respite. Though it will be difficult to figure out if people are laughing behind their masks, the energy in a live space is unmatched," he adds.

Backspace founder Waquar Rehman ensured that no attendee will be allowed to enter the venue without a mask. "Since we are based out of a mall, temperature checks and sanitisers will be available — at the entrance of the mall and at our venue. Only one of our staff members will manage the workings. Though we are a 40-seater, we will be working at 30 per cent capacity to ensure the safety of both the artiste and the audience by only setting up 12 seats," he signs off.

On Tomorrow, 9.30 pm

At Backspace, 1st Floor, Lodha Boulevard Mall, Thane West.

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 349

