No need to be ashamed of seeking pleasure: Anurag Kashyap

"I particularly liked what Karan Johar did so unabashedly because he didn't hold back or tried being artistic or anything like that. He said 'this is my concern and I want to put it out there', and I love what he did," he said

Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap says there is no need to be ashamed of seeking pleasure or self gratification. Kashyap has directed a story in the anthology "Lust Stories" which delves upon love and lust. The web-movie has garnered great response and the director says "it is good to talk about things people don't want you to speak about."

"The biggest disease we all suffer from is unnecessary shame that is thrust upon us. We don't need to be ashamed of being yourself and what we seek, wanting pleasure and self gratification," Kashyap told IANS at the green carpet of the IIFA Rocks on Friday evening.

He says he always had something like "Lust Stories" in mind, and was often judged. "I really think that people need to empower themselves. I am very happy that conversations are happening," he said. Kashyap praised filmmaker Karan Johar's short from "Lust Stories" starring Kiara Advani and Vicky Kaushal. In "Lust Stories" Kiara is seen pleasing herself.

"I particularly liked what Karan Johar did so unabashedly because he didn't hold back or tried being artistic or anything like that. He said 'this is my concern and I want to put it out there', and I love what he did," he said.

Kashyap loves the digital platform and says he finds the format liberating. "A thing like 'Lust Stories' that everyone is talking about and liking it wouldn't have happened if there wasn't a format like that. We have so many 'thekedars' of morality who are standing there telling you what to do and what not to do," he told IANS. The 45-year-old filmmaker is now looking forward to his upcoming ventures "Sacred Games" and "Manmarziyaan".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever