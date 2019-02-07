Jammu and Kashmir Governor: No need to take Mehbooba Mufti seriously

national

The Governor said he stood behind the security forces and would not allow such statements to demoralise them

Mehbooba Mufti. Pic/AFP

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dismissed PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti's demand for action against an Army officer saying "she doesn't need to be taken seriously".

Malik's remarks come a day after Mufti demanded action against Major Shukla, who allegedly tortured a Pulwama resident, Tauseef Wani, at the Shadimarg camp and threatened to kill him in an encounter.

The Governor said he stood behind the security forces and would not allow such statements to demoralise them. "She doesn't need to be taken seriously. We will not allow the morale of the security forces to be affected by statements like that of Mufti," Mailk told the media. "I stand by our forces. Wherever there are atrocities, we take action. But we still stand with our forces," he added.

