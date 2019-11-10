No Netflix? No problem

With more and more streaming services in the market today, you can end up spending a hefty sum at the end of the month. The truth is, if you do not need to watch the latest episode of whatever is trending, there is plenty of genuinely good content available online for free.

Here is a list of websites where you can find it.

Snagfilms

Snagfilms offers a whole range of movies, documentaries and shorts that you can watch. These cover a range of topics, including odd ones like Military and War, Health and Food, and Faith and Spirituality. The variety of videos on offer ranges from award-winning flicks to low-budget productions.

Thankfully, this site has a search feature, so it is possible to find specific movies and genres. All the videos are hosted and played directly on the site.

https://www.snagfilms.com/

Documentary Storm

Documentary Storm is another brilliant resource. It features a curated list of documentary films from all over the web. All movies are full length so you will not find short films or mini docus here. The documentaries are divided according to genre, which makes it easy to find. Feeling adventurous? Use the 'Surprise me' feature to watch a random documentary. While watching a film on the site doesn't require registration, adding movies you like to a watchlist does.

https://www.documentarystorm.com

PBS

PBS or Public Broadcasting Service is a US network that creates various shows and documentaries on a wide variety of topics ranging from Science to nature to food and history. All the videos on the site are free to watch. However, they are meant for Americans and are geo restricted.

That said, a simple VPN service is more than enough to get around the problem. A VPN is a great privacy tool that can hide all your Internet activity and can be used to fool location-restricted services like PBS. A Google search should help you find a good VPN service.

https://www.pbs.org/video/

PublicDomainMovie

PublicDomainMovie is a great way to find movies and videos whose copyright has expired or were released to the public for free.

You can find a large collection of Charlie Chaplin films, kung fu movies and horror films. Some recommended free-to-watch movies are Meet John Doe (Indian films Hero Hiralal and Peepli Live were inspired by it), Night of the Living Dead and Royal Wedding. The site lacks a search box, which makes it hard to find specific movies, but everything is listed according to genre.

http://publicdomainmovie.net

MoviesFoundOnline

MoviesFoundOnline is another free website. The videos are mostly hosted on YouTube so the quality is decent. While some videos are legitimately in public domain, a few may not be. But, since they are hosted on YouTube, chances are they don't violate any copyright. The main problem —the pop-up ads, which are more often than not NSFW (not safe for work); you might want to use a pop-up blocker before visiting this site.

http://www.moviesfoundonline.com

Films For Action

Films for action is a documentary site with a difference. Each listed movie is meant to be shared so it can bring about a positive change in the world. Topics range from education, ecological consciousness to consumerism and health. There is a list of Top 100 documentaries available on the site as well. The entire site runs on donations, so from time to time, expect to see fundraisers meant to keep the site alive.

https://www.filmsforaction.org

YouTube

As typical as a choice this is, YouTube is a powerhouse of original content that covers a vast array of topics. You can find shows on travel, food, science and technology.

Of course, there are a lot of videos and channels that are essentially garbage, but the site does a good job of finding what you need. Some recommended channels include Best Ever Food Review Show for travel and food, Nisha Madhulika for great Indian recipes, Vox for some great explainer and topical videos and Vice for a great take on global news stories.

https://www.youtube.com/

Microsoft to store 1978 Superman movie on glass

Microsoft recently created a proof of concept long term data storage solution called Project Silica. Warner Bros partnered with Microsoft to find a way to permanently store original copies of their movies. Moving on to Project Silica means they can save the original copy of a movie like Superman on a glass chip that's 75mm square, just 2mm thick.

WhatsApp will let you control group additions

In the past, other than blocking a specific person there was no way to stop people from adding you to a group. However, a new update will prevent some people or even everyone from adding you in groups. The move comes after WhatsApp faced intense criticism in its role in spreading fake news and misinformation. The feature is already present for users in India, however you still do have to go to Settings>Privacy>Groups to turn it on.

Game review: Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare

Rating: 4.5/5

Developer: Infinity Ward

Publisher: Activision

Platform: PC, PS4, XBO

Price: PC: Rs 4,300; PS4/XBO: Rs 4,699

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare is a minefield of both actual explosives and morality. All through the campaign, Modern Warfare puts you in situations that require split-second decisions, some with in-game consequences. The realistic graphics only enhanced the underlying uneasiness. That said, the campaign is full of new types of gameplay ideas and has a decent storyline. It is definitely one of the best Call of Duty games in a long time.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates