No new COVID-19 case, death among Maharashtra policemen for second successive day

Updated: Jun 10, 2020, 12:44 IST | PTI | Mumbai

34 policemen have died due to the deadly disease and 2,562 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the personnel so far

This picture has been used for representation purpose
No new COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported among police personnel for the second successive day, the Maharashtra Police said.

34 policemen have died due to the deadly disease and 2,562 COVID-19 cases have been reported among Maharashtra Police personnel so far.

In Maharashtra, 88,528 coronavirus cases have been reported as of Tuesday, including 40,975 cured/discharged/migrated and 3,169 deaths.

