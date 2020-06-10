No new COVID-19 case, death among Maharashtra policemen for second successive day
34 policemen have died due to the deadly disease and 2,562 COVID-19 cases have been reported from the personnel so far
No new COVID-19 cases and deaths have been reported among police personnel for the second successive day, the Maharashtra Police said.
34 policemen have died due to the deadly disease and 2,562 COVID-19 cases have been reported among Maharashtra Police personnel so far.
In Maharashtra, 88,528 coronavirus cases have been reported as of Tuesday, including 40,975 cured/discharged/migrated and 3,169 deaths.
