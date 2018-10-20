No new haircut in FIFA 2019 game annoys Jesse Lingard

football

Lingard, 25, is known for performing a move called 'JLingz' where he forms a 'J' and 'L' with his hands before putting them to his face

England footballer Jesse Lingard

England and Manchester United forward Jesse Lingard has expressed his delight after EA Sports included his trademark celebration in their latest game (left), FIFA 2019, but was surprised that his new haircut (right) has not been updated.

Lingard, 25, is known for performing a move called 'JLingz' where he forms a 'J' and 'L' with his hands before putting them to his face. The footballer insisted that the game producers, finally listened to him as he tweeted a video of the game where he is seen performing his move.

However, Lingard was annoyed by the fact that his new haircut hasn't be updated. "EA SPORTS JLINGZ IN THE GAME!!! @EASPORTSFIFA finally listened but still not changed my trim #JLingz #Fifa19," he tweeted.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates