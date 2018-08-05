No one has power to end reservation, says Nitish Kumar

national

"No one on the earth has enough power to end reservation," Nitish Kumar, who is also the Janata Dal-United President, said at a function to mark birth anniversary of the Indian Constitution's prime architect and Dalit icon BR Ambedkar

Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday said that no one has enough power to end reservation for Dalits and backward classes in education and government jobs.

"No one on the earth has enough power to end reservation," Nitish Kumar, who is also the Janata Dal-United President, said at a function to mark birth anniversary of the Indian Constitution's prime architect and Dalit icon BR Ambedkar, organised by his party in Patna.

He said that he did not know who is saying something or thinking on reservation, but all should understand that no one can play with reservation.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever