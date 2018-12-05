No one's falling for divide and rule again

opinion

See through all posturing as elections approach and let us be logical and sceptical of promises and grandiose speeches. Nothing should divide us as a people because that would be playing into these so-called leaders' hands

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of playing the religion card for electoral gain at a gathering in the city. The MNS honcho's speech revolved around the ruling party being bereft of big issues to focus their campaign on, suggesting that is why they are harping on the Ram Mandir, to create differences between Hindus and Muslims. He added that the BJP and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will incite riots. He also stated that he is for the Ram Mandir, but is not adamant on it being constructed pre-elections.

It can happen post elections too. While it is important that we maintain calm as the election rhetoric gets shriller every day, it is also vital to see through such speeches and finger-pointing. It is laughable that the MNS strongman accused others of polarising people, warning them about riots as the Mandir mantra gets more strident. Who can forget the havoc wreaked in the city by the MNS itself over its anti-North Indian plank? Using the migrant issue to devastating effect, the party had created a deep rift within the city. A wave of violence was unleashed in the ensuing North Indian vs Marathi manoos frenzy.

The party had sent letters to a slew of stores in the city some time ago, stating that they had better respect the lingo of the land and put up Marathi signboards. If they failed to do so, they would be taught a lesson, 'MNS style'. See through all posturing as elections approach and let us be logical and sceptical of promises and grandiose speeches. Nothing should divide us as a people because that would be playing into these so-called leaders' hands. No longer will we be putty to lies, bogus claims and rabble-rousing rhetoric.

