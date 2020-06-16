No online classes for students till Std II

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with school education minister Varsha Gaikwad on Monday approved Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for digital learning.

According to the SOPs, there won't be any online teaching for children till class II, while schools can't have online classes for more than six hours. The SOPs also mention about plans of reopening of schools in a phased manner.

The guidelines for reopening of schools include innovative options such as having students divided in odd-even days to attend schools, conducting multiple shifts of short durations in a day to avoid crowding and to follow one student per bench policy.

Students will have to bring masks, handkerchiefs, water-bottle from home while parents have been asked to prepare children to use masks, and cultivate the habit of washing hands constantly. On the day when many schools started their new academic year online, the state government, issued a government resolution (GR) stating that the motive is to continue learning of children offline or online.

"We realise the confusion among parents due to current uncertain times. These SOPs have been released to bring clarity with a motive to ensure that learning continues across, even as state plans to reopen schools in a phased manner," Gaikwad said.

