No panga with fitness

Kabaddi, the curent flavour of the season, sees its top pro league players share their ship-shape mantras

Consistency is key: Of the 24 hours, you can definitely set aside one hour to fitness. If you consistently follow a good diet, and focus on your fitness and performance, you can be great at this sport -Siddharth Desai. Pic/ Bipin Kokate

After cricket — which is regarded as a religion in India — kabaddi, propelled by the Pro Kabaddi League, is what has the nation hooked. Currently in its seve­n­th season, the league which has been instrumental in promoting the homegrown sport, has some serious action-packed mat­ches and last-minute, nail-bitingturnarounds. Interestingly, the league has thrown up a terrific mix of homegrown and overseas players who are deeply passionate about the sport, and fast gaining a sizeable fan following of their own in the country.

Last week, The Guide caught up with three top players during the Mumbai edition of the league to discuss their diet and fitness regimen — and what keeps them going.

Breathe in, stretch out

Speed and agility is an essential factor in a gruelling sport like kabaddi. Therefore, working on the core strength becomes crucial. Take for instance, 27-year-old raider Siddharth Desai, a small-towner from Chandgad in Maharashtra who was bought by Telugu Titans for the highest winning bid of `1.45 crore. He hits the gym at 5 am, and swears by strength training. When there was no gym in his village, Desai used to help his parents in the field. Until a few years ago, he exercised so that he could have a physique like his idol, actor John Abraham. Now, it's what helps him keep his form. His regimen includes chest, shoulder and lower body exercises on alternate days, three sets of 20 reps each. "You have to focus on all the parts while exercising to get the best results — it's the first rule of sports fitness," he shares.

Hit the outdoors



Doodh dude: It is important to keep moving, stay fit and eat healthy. My idols are my brother Rohit and coach Jaivir. I also admire Virat Kohli’s strength and perseverance. If you want to pursue the sport, follow the game closely, stay fit, rest and have milk — lots of it. - Rahul Chaudhari

Functional training often comes handy for kabaddi players. Top raider Rahul Chaudhari (aptly called the Raid Machine) prefers working out outdoors, while breathing fresh air. Off season, you'll find him engaging in farming at his home in Uttar Pradesh. He holds the record for most raid points (825) in the league's history and was also a member of the Indian National kabaddi team that won the gold in the 2016 South Asian Games. Chaudhari's mantra is to keep moving, come what may.

To maintain his form during the season, he wakes up at 6 am to head for his two-hour fitness routine of stretching, running and game practice. "My coach makes me do sprints and push-ups for one minute, followed by 20-second rest time. We do sets of 25 and even 50 sometimes. Running for about 30 minutes is what gives me the cardio rush I need and it's a great exercise for the legs too. Even off season, I run for 30 minutes every day," he shares.



Coaching matters: I am largely inspired by my Iranian coach Gholamreza Mazandarani. To win at the game, you must first find a good coach, enjoy your practice and love your sport — it reflects in your game. - Fazel Atracahli

Iranian import and U Mu­mba player Fazel Atrachali is not so diligent about waking up early but that doesn't hamper the efforts he puts into his practice. "Depending on the practice and season, I wake up at 6 am or 12 noon, but I make sure I hit the gym and work on my leg strength, shoulders and muscles to stay in form. I go for runs too, but my focus is on practising the game — 90 percent of your performance depends on it," he believes.

Breakfast for champions

It is hard to believe that 26-year-old Chaudhari was once obese. His journey from fat to fit involved cutting down on fat and increasing pure protein in his diet. Now, he swears by milk and consumes about two litres of it every day. "Diet contributes almost 50 per cent to your fitness, so eat healthy, never fatty," says the Tamil Thalaivan proudly. His breakfast is heavy and comprises fruits (mostly apple and banana) and vegetarian protein (chana and sprouts), almond, muesli and almond paste in water. Lunch is papaya, chapati, veggies, paneer and dal makhni; dinner is the same but in smaller proportions. He finishes the meal with milk again.

Desai too believes in eating well. "Diet constitutes 70 per cent of your fitness and exercising makes for the remaining 30 per cent," he adds. He eats more protein and less carbs. Breakfast is four egg whites, oats and 200ml of milk. Lunch is mostly chicken and chapati; while dinner is on the lighter side with salad and a protein shake.

Twenty seven-year-old Atrachali's diet is simple. Breakfast is honey, milk, eggs and bananas, while lunch and dinner are always about chicken and rice. "I love my chicken, so I don't need protein shakes," he laughs.

