No parties must start in Goa clubs yet, says CM Pramod Sawant

Parties at Goa's night clubs should not start right away, but tourism activity should be conducted by maintaining social distancing norms, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Monday.

Sawant's comments came a day after photographs of dance-floors of leading night clubs in Goa packed with party-goers went viral on social media.

The Chief Minister also said that in light of the viral photos, the Goa Home Department would be issuing instructions to the clubs to maintain social distancing.

"Home department will give instructions to maintain social distancing. Right now, parties should not start. Tourism activity should be carried out with social distancing," Sawant told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Panaji.

Goa is one of the leading beach and nightlife tourism destinations in the country, whose nightclubs located along the coastal belt, are popular with locals as well as tourists.

The state currently has reported a total number of 40,746 confirmed cases out of which 3,283 are active.

